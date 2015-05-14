(Adds details from court hearing)
NEW DELHI May 14 India's Supreme Court has
deferred a decision on media-to-hotels group Sahara's bid to
obtain bail for its boss, jailed more than a year ago in a
long-running dispute over illegal bonds.
Sahara founder Subrata Roy was arrested after the company
failed to comply with a court order to refund money it had
raised from millions of small investors by selling them bonds
later ruled to be illegal.
Sahara is a household name in India as the former main
sponsor of the national cricket team. It also has major hotels
overseas, including the Plaza in New York and the Grosvenor
House in London.
India's capital market regulator and the court have
estimated that Sahara owes as much as $7 billion to the bond
investors. But Sahara says it has repaid 95 percent of the
amount due.
The Supreme Court has previously said Sahara would need to
make an initial payment of $1.6 billion to secure Roy's release
and would have to pay the rest after he was out on bail.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel again asked Sahara to
submit a plan within two weeks on how it would raise the
remaining funds owed.
"Give us a scheme on what you propose to do after coming
out," T.S. Thakur, one of the judges, said.
A lawyer for the group said last week that Sahara had agreed
to pay the full $1.6 billion bail the court had asked for.
In its bid to release Roy, Sahara has in the past made
several attempts to raise the bail money using its overseas
hotels.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by
Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Jane
Merriman)