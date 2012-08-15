MUMBAI Aug 15 India's Sahara Group is in talks
with U.S.-based Oasis West Realty to buy a majority stake in the
Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles for about 19 billion rupees
($341 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
Beny Alagem, the Israeli-American owner of Beverly Hilton,
which hosts the Golden Globe Awards, had approached Sahara to
sell a 55 percent stake, the newspaper reported, quoting a
person with knowledge of the development.
"They had approached us some time ago and we are in
negotiations," Sahara chairman Subrata Roy later told the
newspaper.
Oasis and Sahara officials could not be reached by Reuters
for comment.
Sahara, which has interests in media, finance and real
estate and sponsors the Indian national cricket team, recently
bought a controlling stake in New York's Plaza Hotel for $570
million. It also owns London's Grosvenor House Hotel.
($1 = 55.75 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)