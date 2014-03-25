NEW DELHI, March 25 India's Supreme Court will resume hearing on Wednesday a petition filed by the head of the Sahara group seeking his release from custody.

Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy, 65, was arrested on Feb. 28 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in a long-running legal battle between the group and the Indian securities regulator over refund of billions of dollars to investors in outlawed bonds.

He has been held in a Delhi jail since March 4.