NEW DELHI, Sept 8 The jailed chief of India's
Sahara conglomerate has won 15 days more from the Supreme Court
to use his makeshift office in prison to negotiate the sale of
his group's trophy overseas hotels and raise $1.7 billion in
bail money.
Subrata Roy, 66, has been held in a New Delhi jail for more
than six months after failing to appear at a contempt hearing
over his group's failure to repay billions of dollars to
investors who were sold outlawed bonds.
Roy has been personally negotiating the sale of the hotels,
including Grosvenor House in London and the Plaza in New York
since Aug. 5, when he was allowed to use office facilities in
the Tihar prison complex.
"No one can be more anxious than my client," S. Ganesh, a
lawyer representing Sahara, told India's Supreme Court on
Monday, a day before the end of the previous extension granted
for Roy to use the office.
"There is more than one prospective buyer," Ganesh said.
Sahara has not officially named any of the potential suitors
for the hotels. Last month a spokesman for the Sultan of Brunei
dismissed reports that an investment firm affiliated with him
had made a $2 billion bid for the three Sahara hotel properties.
This is the second extension given to Roy, who was initially
allowed to use the office for 10 days, extended once by 15 days.
The Supreme Court panel, however, said the latest extension
would be the last and that they want results.
A Sahara executive who asked to remain anonymous told
Reuters last week that the conglomerate would rather mortgage
its overseas hotel properties than sell them.
Sahara is best known in India as the former main sponsor of
the national cricket team.
Roy, an enigmatic figure in Indian business circles, calls
himself the "managing worker and chairman" of Sahara and
guardian of the "world's biggest family" with close to a million
employees and agents.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Goodman)