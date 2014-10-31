* SEBI court petition demands Sahara reveal hotels offers
* Regulator says has evidence of offers by potential buyers
* Court hearing date yet to be announced
By Suchitra Mohanty and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's markets regulator has
accused Sahara of deliberately failing to sell its marquee
overseas hotels in New York and London, seen as crucial to it
complying with an order to repay investors and secure the
release of jailed head Subrata Roy.
Roy, one of India's best-known business tycoons, has been
held in a Delhi jail for nearly eight months over the
conglomerate's failure to refund billions of dollars the group
raised in outlawed bonds.
India's Supreme Court has asked Sahara to pay 100 billion
rupees ($1.6 billion) initially to secure bail for Roy, a
flamboyant businessman who has often been photographed with
senior politicians, professional cricketers and Bollywood movie
stars.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says that
the total amount Sahara owes to investors is about 470 billion
Indian rupees and has petitioned the country's top court to
order the company to reveal details of offers it received for
the sale or mortgage of its hotels, according to court documents
seen by Reuters.
Sahara did not reply immediately to requests for comment.
Roy was sent back to a regular jail cell this month after
spending two months in a makeshift prison office fitted with
computers and phones to enable him to conduct negotiations with
prospective buyers for Sahara's three hotels, including the
Plaza in New York and Grosvenor House in London.
In its petition to the Supreme Court, the SEBI said it had
been informed by various individuals and entities that Sahara
was refusing to entertain bids for the hotels despite several
such offers.
LETTERS OF INTENT
The regulator cited emails from purported representatives of
companies including New York-based Madison Capital and
Texas-based World Class Capital Group (WCCG), including letters
of intent to acquire the Sahara hotels.
An official from Madison Capital declined comment and WCCG
Chief Executive Nate Paul did not respond immediately to an
emailed request for comment.
The SEBI said that the emails from the prospective bidders
gave rise to the belief that Sahara may be "wilfully and
deliberately" failing to take adequate steps to sell or mortgage
the hotels despite Roy being granted office facilities in prison
to facilitate the process.
"The above e-mails justifiably give rise to an apprehension
that the respondents/detenus/Sahara are wilfully and
deliberately not taking adequate steps to sell/dispose
of/mortgage the foreign assets for which express permission was
sought for from and granted by this Hon'ble Court," the petition
says.
The regulator said that the court has not yet been informed
of any offers received and how Sahara dealt with them.
Sahara, which has interests in finance, real estate and
media among its varied businesses and is a former main sponsor
of the Indian cricket team, has argued that it has repaid most
of the investors. The SEBI and the Supreme Court have both
disputed Sahara's claims.
A date for an official hearing of the SEBI petition has yet
to be announced.
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and David Goodman)