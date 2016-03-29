NEW DELHI, March 29 India's Supreme Court has
asked the markets regulator to start the process of selling some
of embattled conglomerate Sahara's real estate assets in the
country to refund millions of investors in its illegal bonds,
lawyers said on Tuesday.
Sahara, a household name in India as the former main sponsor
of the national cricket team, has major hotels overseas
including the Plaza in New York and the Grosvenor House in
London, besides vast real estate assets in India.
Its founder Subrata Roy was arrested in March 2014 after the
company failed to comply with a court order to refund money
raised from millions of small investors by selling them bonds
later ruled to be illegal.
The country's top court in June last year said the group
needed to repay the entire 360 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) the
court says it owes investors in illegal bonds.
($1 = 66.5075 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty)