NEW DELHI, March 15 India's securities regulator
is seeking Supreme Court permission for the arrest of the head
of the Sahara conglomerate, which it accuses of failing to
comply with an order to repay billions of dollars collected from
investors in outlawed bonds, according to a court document and a
lawyer present at a Friday court hearing.
The court is likely to hear the matter next month, the
lawyer told Reuters, declining to be identified because he was
not authorised to speak with the media.
The application, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, asks
that the court pass an order allowing SEBI "to take measures for
arrest and detention in civil prison of .... Subrata Roy Sahara
... after giving reasonable opportunity of hearing".
The application by the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) also asks the court to allow the arrest of two
Sahara directors.
A Sahara spokesman had no immediate comment.
SEBI, which has waged a lengthy battle with unlisted Sahara
and its head, Subrata Roy, also offered no comment.
Last month, SEBI ordered a freeze on the assets and bank
accounts of two Sahara Group companies as well as on all bank
accounts and properties in Roy's name.
Sahara, a household name in India for its sponsorship of the
national cricket team, owns the Grosvenor House hotel in London,
and last year bought the Plaza Hotel in New York.
The group was ordered in August to repay sums raised by what
the court called "dubious" means from nearly 30 million small
investors, with 15 percent interest a year.
The two Sahara firms raised a total of 257.8 billion rupees
($4.75 billion) in the outlawed bonds as of April 2011,
according to Sahara court affidavits cited by SEBI.
In December, the court ordered Sahara to pay an initial
deposit of 51.2 billion rupees with SEBI, another 100 billion
rupees in the first week of January and the remainder in the
first week of February. Sahara said last month that its total
liability was unlikely to exceed the 51.2 billion rupees it had
deposited with the regulator.
($1 = 54.3100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Tony Munroe;
Editing by Ron Popeski)