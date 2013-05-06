By Tony Munroe
| LUCKNOW, India
LUCKNOW, India May 6 India's embattled Sahara
conglomerate is looking to bring equity and debt investment into
its businesses as an ongoing dispute with the country's
securities regulator has set back its growth.
Unlisted Sahara, a household name in India through its
sponsorship of the national cricket team, has been ordered by
the country's Supreme Court to repay billions of dollars it
raised from millions of small investors in outlawed bonds.
Sahara says it has paid back most investors and its total
liability is less than the 51.2 billion rupees ($948.85
million)it has deposited with the regulator.
"Out of turn, when you have to make payments, it affects the
cashflow," Sahara chief Subrata Roy said in an interview at the
sprawling gated complex where he lives and works in the capital
of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.
The unlisted group has vast real estate holdings as well as
operations in media and hotels, including the Plaza Hotel in New
York and London's Grosvenor House.
Roy, 64, said the company was looking to bring in corporate
or financial equity partners to take minority stakes in some
Sahara businesses including its Q Shop retail chain, a large
dairy project in India and real estate ventures.
He did not identify any potential investors, who presumably
would need to overcome concerns about Sahara's ongoing issues,
but said he may offer stakes of 10-20 percent.
"MALICIOUS" MOVE
The market regulator has accused Sahara of failing to comply
with the court order and has sought approval to arrest Roy and
two other Sahara directors. In full-page newspaper ads in March,
Roy challenged the regulator to a televised face-off, calling
the regulator's move "malicious".
On Monday, Roy said Sahara had previously not been
interested in bringing in equity partners, but would now look
for such investors to bring debt, too. Sahara does not have
significant bank debt.
He said the tussle with the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) had set its growth back by a year or two.
"We have now said, yes, we will give equity, provided equity
also brings a bigger amount of debt with it," he said.
Sahara has two small listed units and Roy said the company
has no plans for any further listing. A draft prospectus for the
IPO of another Sahara business had brought the now-outlawed bond
scheme to the attention of regulators.
Despite its profile, Sahara is outside the mainstream of
corporate India. Unlike many Indian CEOs, Roy is not a regular
on the industry conference circuit, and is often photographed
with cricketers and Bollywood stars.
Roy calls himself managing worker and chairman of Sahara and
"chief guardian" of the world's biggest family, with nearly a
million staff and agents. The conglomerate's full name is Sahara
India Pariwar, which means family, and is known for public
displays of patriotism.
Earlier on Monday, Roy presided over an attempt to set a
world record for the number of people singing a national anthem.
On the outskirts of Lucknow, he led a sea of Sahara staff and
agents in song, with the men in the corporate uniform of white
shirt and black tie with Sahara logo, the women in a
black-and-red bordered saree.
($1 = 53.9600 Indian rupees)
