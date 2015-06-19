(Adds details, comments from Sahara lawyer)
MUMBAI, June 19 India's top court on Friday set
tougher terms for Sahara to secure the release of its jailed
founder, saying the firm must repay the entire $5.7 billion the
court says it owes investors in illegal bonds within the next 18
months.
The amount includes the $1.6 billion in bail the court had
set for the release of Subrata Roy, who was arrested in March
last year after Sahara failed to comply with an earlier court
order to refund money it had raised from millions of small
investors by selling them the bonds.
The court says the refund now amounts to about 360 billion
rupees ($5.7 billion). Sahara has previously said it had repaid
95 percent of the amount due to the investors, which has not
been accepted by the court.
Asked about the court order, a Sahara lawyer told reporters:
"We will seek to honour the various time schedule given by the
court."
The court ordered Sahara, which has assets ranging from the
Plaza hotel in New York to a Formula One team, to deposit the
money in nine instalments.
The first tranche must be paid on the date of Roy's release,
it added, and if Sahara fails to deposit three instalments Roy
will go back to prison.
It, however, remains unclear when Roy will be released as he
has yet to be officially charged.
Sahara has in the past made several attempts to raise the
bail money using its hotels, which also include Grosvenor House
in London.
Earlier this month, Sahara said it had averted the forced
sale of Grosvenor House by its creditors, thanks to a
last-minute deal with Britain's billionaire Reuben brothers.
Grosvenor House was placed in administration and put up for
sale in March, after a loan to Sahara from Bank of China
backed by the property operated by Marriott
International was declared in default.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Suchitra Mohanty; Writing
by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Miral
Fahmy)