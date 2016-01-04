(Repeats story that ran on Dec. 31 with no change in text)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Sumeet Chatterjee
NEW DELHI Dec 31 India will crack down on
errant financial firms that raise funds, mainly from millions of
rural poor customers, through loosely regulated credit
cooperative societies, a senior official in the agriculture
ministry said.
This follows a Reuters investigation that revealed an
expansion in fund-raising by embattled conglomerate Sahara India
Pariwar using four credit cooperatives in different parts of the
country.
Reuters spoke to dozens of savers who said Sahara had not
given them their money when their deposits matured. Instead,
they complained, Sahara's agents and branch officials tried to
persuade them to switch their matured savings deposits to new
schemes offered through credit cooperatives run by Sahara.
Sahara has not responded to requests for comment by Reuters.
The federal government plans to penalise cooperatives that
fail to repay investors when deposits come due or engage in
other violations of regulations, a senior official from the
Ministry of Agriculture's credit cooperatives division told
Reuters.
The official, who has direct knowledge of the matter, did
not want to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the
media. Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Secretary
Siraj Hussain, the top bureaucrats in the ministry, did not
immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
One measure under discussion is to either have an
independent regulator supervise credit cooperatives or bring
them under the purview of an existing regulator, such as the
Securities and Exchange Board of India, which oversees India's
stock markets, the official said.
Credit cooperatives are widely used by the rural poor. A
lack of banking services in India - nearly two-fifths of its
1.27 billion people have no bank accounts - has helped shadow
banks such as the credit cooperatives thrive for decades in
Asia's third-largest economy.
"The idea is to make it more stringent by giving more teeth
so that we are able to effectively protect investors' interest,"
the cooperatives division official said. "Various suggestions
have been made and the top brass is very serious about this."
CENTRAL BANK REGULATION
Under Indian law, credit cooperatives must be owned by their
members, who are also the main customers. Cooperatives operating
across state lines are registered not with the central bank, but
with the cooperatives division of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Multi-state credit cooperatives would be better regulated
under India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),
said Bindu Ananth, head of the IFMR Finance Foundation, a
non-profit group that seeks to broaden access to financial
services.
"It's an anomaly that you have a class of deposit-taking
institutions that is outside the ambit of the RBI," Ananth said.
The proposed regulatory changes from the credit cooperatives
division in the farm ministry would come after Prime Minister
Narendra Modi launched an ambitious project to widen banking
services in India called the Jan Dhan Yojana, or People's Wealth
Scheme. Since August of last year, it has opened 200 million new
bank accounts.
The programme seeks to curb the use of cash, limit
corruption and rein in the informal, and often illegal, shadow
banking activities conducted by some firms mostly in rural
areas.
Sahara founder Subrata Roy, whose business empire includes
hotels such as the New York Plaza and a Formula 1 racing team,
has spent the last 21 months in jail for not complying with a
Supreme Court order to return $5.4 billion to investors who put
money in a 2008-11 time deposit plan. The markets regulator SEBI
said it was illegal because it did not conform to India's market
disclosure requirements.
