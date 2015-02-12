(Adds details from statement, background)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian conglomerate Sahara said
on Thursday it was taking legal action against U.S.-based Mirach
Capital Group after the collapse of talks between the two,
intended to raise funds to pay the $1.6 billion bail of Sahara's
jailed boss Subrata Roy.
The talks involved a loan by Mirach secured against some of
Sahara's properties including New York's Plaza hotel, but they
collapsed acrimoniously. Sahara said it had found out a bank
letter underpinning the proposed deal and supposed to confirm
the existence of funds with Mirach was forged.
Sahara said in a statement on Thursday it was initiating
civil and criminal legal action in India and the United States
for "gross criminal conduct" by Mirach and its officials.
Mirach said it was preparing its own legal action against
Sahara and a statement would be released later. It has rejected
Sahara's allegation it forged the bank letter and has accused
Sahara of trying to "discredit and smear" its reputation.
Roy has been held in a New Delhi jail since March on
contempt charges after he failed to comply with a court order to
repay investors in a bond scheme that was later ruled to be
illegal.
The bail money, the largest ever in India, reflects the
scale of the illegal bond scheme. The court has said investors
need to be repaid as much as $7 billion including accrued
interest.
In an email sent on Wednesday to Sahara and some lawyers
involved in the case, a copy of which was seen by Reuters,
Mirach CEO Saransh Sharma said though the refinancing deal talks
had been called off, the Supreme Court should allow it to buy
the properties.
Mirach asserted it wanted to bring a "swift resolution" in
favour of Sahara's creditors, adding it had access to funds for
the acquisition.
But Sahara said on Thursday it had discovered Mirach did not
have its own funds and was trying to build a consortium to
jointly finance the acquisition of its overseas hotels.
"As such, the financial capabilities of MCG (Mirach Capital
Group) and Mr. Sharma are doubtful," it said.
India's Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Sahara to submit a
fresh plan for raising funds, which will be used to repay Sahara
investors.
The group said it was working on another deal with the aim
of complying with that court order soon.
