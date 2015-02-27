MUMBAI Feb 27 Some staff at Indian conglomerate
Sahara say they haven't been paid for several months, as the
company tries to raise $1.6 billion to bail its boss Subrata Roy
out of jail.
Reuters interviewed 11 employees independently contacted in
separate units in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow this week, and found
workers at what was once one of India's highest profile firms
frustrated over a lack of information about the group's future.
Business has been disrupted for a year as Sahara fights a
regulator's charge that it illegally sold bonds and did not
reimburse investors.
The employees' claims could not be independently verified,
although an undated letter to staff signed by Roy and seen by
Reuters asked for patience from those who hadn't received what
they were due.
"There is not much work to do and we have not received any
salary since September," said an official at Sahara's "Command
Office" headquarters in the northern Indian city of Lucknow,
where founder Roy's family lives in a gated complex.
Sahara did not respond to requests for comment on the letter
to staff, which three employees said was posted in late December
after workers questioned salary delays.
In response to queries from Reuters about unpaid wages,
Sahara said it faced a "liquidity crunch" due to conditions
imposed by the court on its use of funds and a freeze on bank
accounts, creating problems in meeting some of its financial
obligations. It denies having failed to pay some staff for four
or five months, calling that "completely untrue".
The letter to staff, posted on an employee notice board,
said the company's fortunes would change after March, when
Sahara expected to raise funds for bail.
"If you are not receiving what you are due immediately, then
wait with patience and trust," the letter said. "After 37 years
of trust, I am asking you for just four months - December,
January, February, March. Please keep your faith and love in
us."
The pressure over payroll described by employees suggests
the depth of trouble at Sahara, a conglomerate whose assets
stretch from Formula One to property and TV. Chairman Subrata
Roy has been held in a Delhi jail since last March, after he
failed to comply with a court order to repay investors in a bond
programme that was ruled illegal.
The bail amount reflects the cost of the programme,
estimated by Indian regulators to be as much as $7 billion.
Sahara has told the court it has paid most of the
outstanding dues directly to the bondholders. India's markets
regulator, which is seeking redress for millions of investors,
disputes that.
"WORLD'S LARGEST FAMILY"
In its statement to Reuters, Sahara blamed its battle with
the regulator and said it was "releasing the salaries (from)
time to time, based on fund flow, on a continuous basis. There
are delays of a few months, but it is completely untrue that the
company has not paid to some of our staff since 4-5 months."
One senior official in Mumbai said there was little clarity
on when back wages would be paid.
"When we call up (human resources), they simply tell us they
are in the same situation," the official said.
Several workers said they were reluctant to quit because
they felt employers would be more likely to hire someone who
already has a job. Some had already found other employment.
Sahara says it employs about one million salaried and "field
workers" who collect payments. The company refers to itself as
"the world's largest family" under flamboyant founder Roy, known
as Saharasri, or "Mr Sahara".
Since Roy's imprisonment, Sahara has been trying to raise
bail money using its properties, including New York's Plaza
hotel and Grosvenor House in London.
Talks with U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group to raise $2
billion collapsed this month after Reuters reported that a bank
letter underpinning a proposed deal was forged.
Sahara told the top court this week it was considering other
proposals to raise funds, including selling a luxury development
outside Pune, two hours from Mumbai.
It is unclear whether Sahara can stitch together another
deal, and no potential bidders have emerged since the Mirach
deal collapsed.
