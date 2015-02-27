(Updates to add details on the company's assets under
management)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI Feb 27 India's markets regulator has
cancelled the portfolio management license of Sahara's asset
management division, in yet another setback for a conglomerate
that is trying to raise $1.6 billion to free its jailed boss.
Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy has been held in a New Delhi
jail since last March after he failed to comply with a court
order to repay investors in a bond programme that was ruled
illegal.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on
Friday that Sahara Asset Management Company Private Ltd did not
meet its "fit and proper" norms, due to the legal proceedings
against some Sahara firms and officials, including founder Roy.
SEBI member S. Raman wrote in his order cancelling the
license that allowing Sahara to run its portfolio management
business could "cause prejudice to the interests of investors
and the safety and integrity of the securities market".
The portfolio management business had assets under
management of just 7.7 million Indian rupees ($125,000) as of
the end of last month, according to the SEBI order. The firm's
mutual fund business, which runs under a separate SEBI license,
managed 1.47 billion rupees as of the end of 2014, according to
fund management industry body AMFI.
Sahara has been locked in a lengthy legal battle with SEBI
over the bond programme and the regulator is seeking redress for
millions of investors. Sahara says it has repaid most investors,
a claim SEBI has disputed.
The high bail amount for Roy reflects the cost of the
programme, estimated by regulators to be as much as $7 billion.
SEBI also said on Friday it had launched further proceedings
against Roy, two of his companies and some of their executives
over a failure to comply with an earlier order from the
regulator over the illegal bonds.
A SEBI official, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter, said the proceedings, which could
lead to fines, were being launched because investors in the
illegal bond programme had still not been refunded by Sahara.
Sahara did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on SEBI's moves.
SEBI said Sahara's asset management company has 30 days to
transfer its portfolio management business to another company
registered with the regulator, or must allow investors to redeem
assets.
($1 = 61.8058 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Clarke and
Crispian Balmer)