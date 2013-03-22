India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, March 22 An auction of a 5.8 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd was nearly fully covered on Friday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
The Indian government was selling 240.4 million shares in the company at a minimum bid price of 63 rupees per share.
At 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT), the single-day auction had received bids for 235.3 million shares, or 98 percent of the shares on offer, at an indicative weighted average price of 63.07 rupees per share.
Final bid numbers will be available later on Friday. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says May total sales of 9,071 vehicles versus 9,875 vehicles last year