MUMBAI, March 22 India aided its bid to avoid a
credit downgrade by raising $279 million from selling shares in
state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, but needed
help from state investors to do so.
The share sale on Friday is part of the government's
divestment drive to help restrict the fiscal deficit to 5.2
percent in the year ending March 31, to avoid becoming the first
of the BRIC economies to have its credit rating downgraded.
The government has now raised almost the entire $4.4 billion
it had sought to raise through the sale of shares in state-owned
companies so far this fiscal year. It had initially hoped to
raise $5.5 billion but scaled down its target later in the year.
The single-day SAIL auction received bids for a total of
241.3 million shares, at a weighted average price of 63.07
rupees, stock exchange data showed.
New Delhi was selling 240.4 million shares or 5.82 percent
stake at a minimum offer price of 63 rupees a share, to bring
down its holding in the company to 80 percent. The sale was the
last government divestment for the current fiscal year.
For 2013/14, it has set a stiffer target of raising $7.4
billion through stake sales, and divestment candidates include
top miner Coal India, top state refiner Indian Oil
Corp and Engineers India Ltd.
STATE, FOREIGN BIDS
State insurance companies bid for nearly a third of the
issue, two sources involved with the deal said. Foreign
institutional investors bid for about 30 percent of the shares
on offer, one of the sources said.
Analysts did not expect the offer to generate strong
interest among investors, mainly because of the recent
volatility in equity markets and the bearish outlook for steel
demand in a slowing Indian economy.
Shares in the company have lost 30 percent of their market
value so far in 2013, compared with a 3.6 percent decline in the
main stock index. Of the 41 analysts covering SAIL, 20
have a 'sell' recommendation on the stock, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
SAIL, with annual capacity of about 14 million tonnes, is
the largest steel producer in India, but lags Tata Steel's
global capacity of about 27 million tonnes. Under an
ongoing expansion programme, the company expects to increase
capacity to 18 million tonnes next fiscal.
On Friday, SAIL shares closed 0.9 percent lower at 63.35
rupees.
