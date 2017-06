NEW DELHI Feb 13 Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest domestic steel producer, plans to spend 145 billion rupees ($2.93 billion) on capital expenditure during the fiscal year that starts April 2012, Chairman C.S. Verma told reporters.

The capex for next fiscal year is 15 percent higher than the 126.3 billion rupees the company planned to spend in 2011/12. ($1 = 49.4050 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)