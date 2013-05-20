NEW DELHI May 20 Steel Authority of India could see an up to 30 percent rise in its coking coal imports to 13 million tonnes post capacity expansion, its spokeswoman said.

SAIL, with an annual capacity of about 14 million tonnes, is the largest steel producer in India, but lags Tata Steel's global capacity of about 27 million tonnes.

Under an ongoing expansion programme, SAIL expects to raise capacity to 18 million tonnes, "by the end of this fiscal year or by early next fiscal," Arti Luniya told Reuters.

"SAIL's coking coal imports may go up to about 12-13 million tonnes for a production capacity of 18 million tonnes," she said.

The steelmaker imports three-quarters of its coking coal needs and sources the remainder domestically.

Its coking coal shipments have remained largely unchanged at around 10 million tonnes in the past two fiscal years, Luniya said. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)