MUMBAI, July 11 Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on Thursday to raise at least 10 billion Indian rupees ($166.72 million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a termsheet showed.

The state-run company will issue commercial paper for 162 to 164 days or 343 days, the document showed.

The unsecured bond is rated "CARE A1+" by CARE and FitchA1+(ind) by Fitch. ($1 = 59.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)