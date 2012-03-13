NEW DELHI, March 13 State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the top domestic producer of the alloy, expects to import 18-19 million tonnes of coking coal in 2012/13, compared with 12 million tonnes in the current fiscal year, Chairman C.S. Verma told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)