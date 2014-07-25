Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The new government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd(SAIL.NS) this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won a landslide election victory in May largely on a promise of economic growth, is expected to speed up divestments to bolster revenue generation.
Reuters reported about the stake sale on June 17 citing sources.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
TOKYO Oil prices edged lower on Monday, undermined by a weak manufacturers survey out of China, and despite talk that OPEC-led crude oil output cuts could be extended when oil priducers meet later this month.