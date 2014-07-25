A worker prepares to unload steel bricks at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI The new government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd(SAIL.NS) this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won a landslide election victory in May largely on a promise of economic growth, is expected to speed up divestments to bolster revenue generation.

Reuters reported about the stake sale on June 17 citing sources.

(Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)