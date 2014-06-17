NEW DELHI, June 17 India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd and a final decision is likely to be taken next week, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

India's disinvest department under the Finance Ministry will hold a meeting with Steel Ministry and SAIL officials on June 23 to discuss the stake sale, a top Steel Ministry official and a top SAIL offical said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)