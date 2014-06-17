BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
NEW DELHI, June 17 India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd and a final decision is likely to be taken next week, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.
India's disinvest department under the Finance Ministry will hold a meeting with Steel Ministry and SAIL officials on June 23 to discuss the stake sale, a top Steel Ministry official and a top SAIL offical said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)