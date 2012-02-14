BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 14 India's eastern
Odisha state has asked Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the
country's largest domestic steel producer, to stop operations at
Bolani iron ore mine after forest clearance expired on Feb. 11,
a government official said.
"It was a three-month temporary working permission. They
have been asked to stop all kinds of mining activities till they
obtain the clearance," U.C. Jena, Odisha's deputy director for
mines, told Reuters.
The mine, which is spread over 1,321.45 hectares, prodcues
10 million tonnes of iron ore annually and supplies to several
plants of SAIL. The state-run company has an annual steel
prodcution capacity of 14 million tonnes.
A.K. Singh, chief communication officer at raw material
division at SAIL, Kolkata, said the mining was likely to resume
soon as the company hopes to obtain necessary clearance in
two-three days.
"It is just a formality. Any day it will be cleared," Singh
told Reuters.
SAIL is expected to boost its iron ore requirements by 68
percent to 39 million tonnes in 2013 from 23.25 million tonnes
in 2010 to meet expansion needs.
Steel demand in India has suffered this fiscal year, with
economic growth likely to decline below 7 percent in 2011/12,
the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis, because of the
central bank's inflation-fighting campaign and government
gridlock.
