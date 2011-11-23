(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear SAIL's iron requirements, not purchases, to rise. Also corrects second paragraph to coking coal requirements)

MUMBAI Nov 22 India's largest domestic steel producer, Steel Authority of India Ltd, will boost its iron ore requirements by 68 percent to 39 million tonnes in 2013 from 23.25 million tonnes in 2010, to meet its expansion requirement, an executive said.

The state-owned company will also boost coking coal requirements to 21 million tonnes in 2013 from 13.8 million tonnes in 2010, Director Shuman Mukherjee told an industry conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)