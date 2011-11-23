UPDATE 1-China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear SAIL's iron requirements, not purchases, to rise. Also corrects second paragraph to coking coal requirements)
MUMBAI Nov 22 India's largest domestic steel producer, Steel Authority of India Ltd, will boost its iron ore requirements by 68 percent to 39 million tonnes in 2013 from 23.25 million tonnes in 2010, to meet its expansion requirement, an executive said.
The state-owned company will also boost coking coal requirements to 21 million tonnes in 2013 from 13.8 million tonnes in 2010, Director Shuman Mukherjee told an industry conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
SYDNEY, June 14 Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.