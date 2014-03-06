PANAJI, India, March 6 A consortium led by
India's Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's
second-biggest steelmaker, hopes to buy coal assets in Poland in
the next few months, Chairman C. S. Verma said on Thursday.
Most steel producers in India, the world's third-largest
coal importer, depend on overseas coal shipments and are trying
to buy mines in Africa and Europe.
SAIL-led International Coal Ventures Private Ltd (ICVL),
whose five participating firms are all state-owned or
state-controlled, has been scouting for mines since 2009.
Verma said they had already invested in due diligence for
the Polish assets.
JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest steel maker,
has already bought U.S. mines that produce the coal used in
steel making.
India's coal imports rose 21 percent to 152 million tonnes
last year, with most of that being thermal coal used to generate
power, according to Delhi-based research firm OreTeam.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)