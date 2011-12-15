MUMBAI Dec 15 A unit of France's Saint
Gobain will pay 9.5 billion rupees ($176.9 million) to
buy Electrotherm (India)'s ductile iron pipes
business, the Indian firm said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Saint Gobain will also buy 100 percent of Electrotherm's
unit that runs the pipes business and pay additional value of
working capital at the time of deal closure, the Indian firm
said.
"The transaction will enable Electrotherm to focus on its
core businesses of engineering and steel and also reduce debt,"
Avinash Bhandari, joint managing director of Electrotherm, said
in a statement.
KPMG Corporate Finance advised Electrotherm on the deal.
($1 = 53.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing Tony Munroe)