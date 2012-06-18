MUMBAI, June 18 Automotive glass maker Saint
Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, majority owned by French
building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain,
failed to complete its voluntary delisting from the Bombay Stock
Exchange, its adviser said in a stock exchange announcement on
Monday.
Saint Gobain Sekurit received 4.9 million shares, about a
third of the shares needed to be submitted by shareholders to
complete the delisting process and will remain listed, JM
Financial said.
Its French parent owned 86 percent of the Indian unit as of
the end of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Under rules announced in June 2010, controlling shareholders
in Indian companies cannot hold more than 75 percent of the
company's shares, which is expected to spur a wave of
controlling shareholders either selling part of their stakes or
taking their companies private.
Companies were given three years to meet the new free-float
requirement.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tony Munroe)