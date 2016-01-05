NEW DELHI Jan 5 Goldman Sachs has
invested 4.4 billion rupees ($66 million) for a significant
minority stake in Indian hotel investment and development firm
Samhi Hotels, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
Samhi, which operates 10 hotels and is developing 16 more,
will use the money to grow its portfolio to about 30 to 35
properties, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ashish
Jakhanwala told Reuters.
Its portfolio is leased to operators such as Marriott
International, Starwood Hotels, Accor SA
and Hyatt International.
A gradual recovery in Asia's third-largest economy is
boosting demand for hotel rooms.
Hotel occupancy in India in the year to March 31, 2015 rose
to 60.3 percent, the highest in four years. Revenue per
available room, a measure of profitability, grew for the first
time since 2010-2011, showed a report by consultant HVS.
"There will be continued opportunities for acquisitions,
given several hotels need fresh capital to relieve them of
financial stress of past few years," said Jakhanwala.
Samhi has raised $240 million in equity since 2011 and has
focussed on acquiring economy and mid-scale hotels and
refurbishing or rebranding them.
Samhi declined to specify the exact stake that the Goldman
Sachs investment had bought. Samhi's biggest investor remains
Equity International, founded by billionaire real estate mogul
Sam Zell, which has invested $90 million in Samhi.
Goldman Sachs has invested more than $2.5 billion in the
country since 2006, mainly in the infrastructure and energy
sectors.
($1 = 66.4750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
Katharine Houreld)