(Corrects to clarify King Abdullah is not the defence minister)

NEW DELHI Feb 14 Saudi Arabia has offered additional crude supplies to India, an Indian government statement said on Tuesday, citing King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as saying.

King Abdullah conveyed this to India's defence minister A.K. Antony, who is currently in Riyadh for talks on defence cooperation with the world's top oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia is the biggest oil supplier to India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer.

Indian refiners are currently scouting for supplies to gradually replace oil from Western sanctions-hit Iran.

Iran's oil sales to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped and Indian refiners have sought alternative supplies.

India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12 percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about $12 billion annually.