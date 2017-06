NEW DELHI Jan 9 Saudi Aramco has agreed to supply India with an extra four million barrels, or about 129,000 bpd, of oil in January, industry sources said on Monday, about 23.6 percent more than the volumes in the same period in 2010/11.

Indian refiners are exploring ways to gradually replace supply of Iranian oil as global sanctions could shut an existing payment mechanism through Turkey's Halkbank for supplies from Tehran. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)