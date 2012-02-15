(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Saudi Arabia, the
world's top oil exporter, has offered additional crude supplies
to India, a move that could help Indian refiners replace
supplies from sanctions-hit Iran.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest oil supplier to India, the
world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, and is the only oil
producer with significant spare capacity to replace any fall in
supply from its regional rival Iran.
"King Abdullah offered all assistance, including additional
supply of crude oil, should India require the same. He expressed
eagerness to strengthen relations with India," the Indian
government said in a statement on Tuesday.
India's defence minister A.K. Antony is visiting Riyadh to
discuss defence cooperation with his Saudi counterpart.
Iran's oil sales to India have been fraught with
payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing
mechanism was scrapped, following which Indian refiners have
sought alternative supplies.
India is currently paying Iran for the oil through Turkey's
Halkbank but fears that route may also succumb to
international pressure.
Saudi said last month it can pump more oil at a moment's
notice. Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said Riyadh could increase
production by about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) almost
immediately.
FACTBOX on top Asian buyers of Saudi crude:
TABLE: Indian buyers of Iranian crude:
TABLE: India crude oil imports since 2001/02
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
India has struck a defiant tone over new financial sanctions
imposed by the United States and European Union to punish Iran
for its nuclear programme, coming up with elaborate trade and
barter arrangements to pay for oil supplies.
But India's determination to pursue trade with Iran despite
sanctions could be undermined as wary exporters back away from
fresh deals following a bomb attack in New Delhi blamed on
Tehran, a trade body chief said on Tuesday.
India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12
percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about
$12 billion annually.
Many refiners across Asia are asking for additional Saudi
crude as they seek to reduce their dependence on Iran because of
tighter sanctions.
Indian refiners are seeking at least an extra 2.6 million
barrels of Saudi crude on top of their contracted supplies for
March, sources told Reuters last week.
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has reduced the
size of annual trade deal with Iran to 60,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2012/13 versus 70,000 bpd of this year and almost
doubled imports from Saudi Arabia.
Another Indian refinery Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd has also doubled its annual crude
import deal with the Kingdom.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)