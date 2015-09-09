NEW DELHI, Sept 9 Indian police are
investigating accusations that a Saudi Arabian embassy official
repeatedly raped two Nepali maids at his home close to the
capital, New Delhi, in a case that could reignite the debate
over immunity granted to diplomats.
The two women, aged 30 and 50, told police they were raped,
assaulted, starved and held hostage over several months after
leaving Nepal to work for the official.
Police said a medical exam confirmed the women had been
raped.
Repeated calls to the Saudi Arabian embassy in New Delhi
were not answered.
Commissioner of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said he had
written to India's foreign ministry and the Saudi Arabian
embassy asking if the man has diplomatic immunity.
A spokesman for India's foreign ministry said it had
requested a report from the police and would decide on what
action to take after reviewing the information.
Police cannot immediately arrest diplomats because under the
Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations they enjoy immunity
from arrest, criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits in the
countries where they are posted.
The victims told the Times Now television channel they left
Nepal to work at the embassy official's house in Saudi Arabia
and they were never abused there. The violence only started when
they arrived in India several months ago, they said.
"They would beat us every night and often there were more
than one man who would torture and rape us," one of the women
said. "We have marks all over our body."
Governments may press a foreign government to waive immunity
in cases where serious crimes are committed.
"If they refuse then the only option left would be to kick
the person out," said G. Parthasarathy, a veteran Indian
diplomat.
Police said the women were rescued on Monday after police
were tipped off by a non-governmental organisation and officials
at the Nepali embassy.
Thousands of women from Nepal, which is one of the poorest
countries in the world, go to India and the Middle East to work
as maids.
A senior official at the Nepali embassy said his government
was waiting for the Indian police to complete their
investigation before launching a diplomatic complaint.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Rupam Jain Nair and Krista
Mahr; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)