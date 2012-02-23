NEW DELHI Feb 23 India has asked Saudi
Arabia to raise oil supplies by 4-5 million tonnes every year as
the country is expanding its refinery capacity to meet growing
consumption, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Thursday.
"It has no relation to any other country, including Iran,"
Reddy said, adding that Tehran will supply almost similar volume
of crude in the next fiscal year that starts in April.
India has sought an extra 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer, for 2012/13, the
Indian junior oil minister said, as a replacement for a cut in
supplies from sanctions-hit Iran.
