NEW DELHI Feb 23 India has asked Saudi Arabia to raise oil supplies by 4-5 million tonnes every year as the country is expanding its refinery capacity to meet growing consumption, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Thursday.

"It has no relation to any other country, including Iran," Reddy said, adding that Tehran will supply almost similar volume of crude in the next fiscal year that starts in April.

India has sought an extra 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer, for 2012/13, the Indian junior oil minister said, as a replacement for a cut in supplies from sanctions-hit Iran. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)