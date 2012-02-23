MUMBAI, Feb 23 State Bank of Bikaner And Jaipur plans to raise 5 billion Indian rupees ($101.6 million) via lower tier-II bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday. The issue is rated AAA by Crisil, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)