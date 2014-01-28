Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, expects a small rise in deposit rates, Chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya told reporters after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy review on Tuesday.

She did not specify the extent of increase.

Earlier in the day, the RBI unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points but said that if consumer price inflation eases as projected it does not foresee further near-term tightening.

