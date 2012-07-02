BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
MUMBAI, July 2 State Bank of India has mandated six banks for a dollar bond issue of at least $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue said on Monday. The country's biggest lender has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS for the bond sale, they said. SBI officials were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey)
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD