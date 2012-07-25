(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, July 25 State Bank of India
launched a five-year dollar bond sale on Wednesday aiming to
raise $1 billion or more, sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said, a move that might restart overseas borrowing by
Indian issuers.
India's biggest lender has given an initial guidance of
around 400 basis points over Treasuries and is aiming to price
the transaction as early as Wednesday morning New York time, the
sources said.
Although pricing is expected to tighten as the lender
attracts orders, several analysts and bankers described the
initial guidance as generous.
The price that investors charge SBI to borrow money is seen
as key, as it would determine whether the sale can spur other
domestic issuers to raise funds overseas.
"The offer is very rich at these levels," said an investor
based in Hong Kong, although he expects the spread over
Treasuries to become smaller than 400 basis points. He expects
the sale to be priced at around 380 bps.
Indian corporate and financial issues have refrained from
selling dollar bonds this year as a surge in risk aversion and
India's worsening economic and fiscal fundamentals have made it
expensive to borrow in dollars.
The only two dollar bond sales from India this year were in
February, when energy conglomerate Reliance Industries
raised $1.5 billion through 10-year dollar bonds and Axis Bank
sold $500 million in 5.5-year money
SBI had been seen as potentially opening up overseas markets
at a time when Indian companies face high domestic interest
rates, as the lender is widely seen as a good benchmark for
India
Furthermore, SBI is perceived to be in the midst of a
turnaround as it improves asset quality and boosts its credit
recovery mechanisms.
Since SBI reported better-than-expected quarterly net profit
on May 18, its shares have surged 18 percent as of Tuesday's
close, compared with a 5.2 percent gain in the 50-share NSE
index.
'JUST GUIDANCE'
Hemant Contractor, a managing director at SBI's
International Banking Group, said the final pricing had not been
decided.
"This is not the final price. This is just a guidance," he
said.
As a comparison to SBI's initial guidance, Indian private
sector lender Axis Bank priced its September 2017 bond
deal at 440 bps over U.S. Treasuries in February. Its debt now
trades at a spread of 405-420 bps.
India has faced a number of challenges, including an economy
that is growing at the slowest pace in five years and stubbornly
high inflation, while the government has been seen as unable to
take decisive action.
The rupee has also slumped, making it more
expensive for issuers to service overseas debt.
Both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's to cut India's
sovereign outlook to "negative" earlier this year, threatening
the country's "BBB-minus" investment-grade status.
A downgrade of India's sovereign ratings to non-investment
grade could increase the cost of borrowing for Indian corporates
and banks.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are arranging the SBI bond
sale.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)