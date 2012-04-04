MUMBAI, April 4 State Bank of India, the country's top lender, is expecting the Reserve Bank of India to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the repo rate at its April 17 policy review, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.

Chaudhuri was speaking to reporters after a customary meeting of bankers with central bank officials ahead of the policy review.

