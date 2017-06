People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

KOLKATA, India State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, plans to pitch to Moody's Investors Services for a ratings upgrade, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.

The bank was downgraded by ratings agency Moody's in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality.

The bank posted better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a drop in provisions for bad loans, earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey)