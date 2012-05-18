BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
KOLKATA, India May 18 State Bank of India , the country's biggest lender, plans to pitch to Moody's Investors Services for a ratings upgrade, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.
The bank was downgraded by ratings agency Moody's in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality.
The bank posted better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a drop in provisions for bad loans, earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.