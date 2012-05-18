KOLKATA, India May 18 State Bank of India , the country's biggest lender, plans to pitch to Moody's Investors Services for a ratings upgrade, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.

The bank was downgraded by ratings agency Moody's in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality.

The bank posted better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a drop in provisions for bad loans, earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)