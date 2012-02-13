MUMBAI Feb 13 State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, added 81.61 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) worth of bad loans during the three months to end-December 2011, chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Monday.

SBI beat market expectations with a 15 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter net profit earlier on Monday as interest income rose. ($1 = 49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)