* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
BANGALORE Jan 31 Swedish truckmaker Scania will invest an initial 1.5 billion rupees ($30.1 million) in an assembly plant in southern Bangalore city for on-road vehicles, the head of the company's Indian unit said on Tuesday.
The company, which entered India in 2007 with heavy-duty off-road vehicles, targets sales of 2,000 trucks over the next five years in India, Henrik Fagrenius, managing director of Scania Commercial Vehicles India said.
Sales of commercial vehicles in India are expected to grow by 18-20 percent in the financial year that ends in March, according to an industry body, far outstripping car and motorcycle sales growth in Asia's third-largest economy. ($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w