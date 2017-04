India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.39 pct

Apr 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.25/6.28 6.27 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 9 MONTHS 6.43/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.70