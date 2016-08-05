Aug 5 India's capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday released a long-pending discussion paper to tighten regulations on algorithmic trading.

Among aspects SEBI will examine were random speed bumps and randomization of orders, the statement said.

"SEBI is examining various options to allay the fear and concern of unfair and inequitable access to the trading systems of the exchanges," the regulator said.

It asked market participants to submit comments by Aug. 31.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2aVTSHW (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)