MUMBAI, June 23 India's capital market regulator
Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Tuesday it would set up a new
alternative trading platform for internet start-ups, relaxing
key requirements as widely expected in an effort to encourage
these companies to list at home.
Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Sinha said
at a news conference that some of the relaxed requirements
included reducing the lock-in period for investors in start-ups
to six months compared with three years for regular initial
public offerings.
Disclosure norms for start-ups listing in the alternative
trading platform would also be diluted, Sinha told reporters
after the regulator's quarterly board meeting.
The rules come after SEBI had issued draft guidelines for
start-up listings in March.
