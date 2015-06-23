(Fixes typo in headline)
* SEBI relaxes listing guidelines for tech start-ups
* New SEBI rules to lure more start-ups to list at home
* Eases rules for regular IPOs, sets new norms for promoters
By Aman Shah and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, June 23 India's capital market regulator
plans to set up an alternative trading platform for internet
startups, relaxing some of its requirements in an effort to
encourage these companies to list at home instead of overseas.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the
Institutional Trading Platform will be open to a broad range of
technology companies, according to a statement released after
its quarterly board meeting.
The relaxed requirements include reducing the lock-in period
for investors in startups to six months compared with three
years for some initial public offerings (IPOs) and diluting
disclosure standards for companies, SEBI said.
The rules, which were widely expected, are aimed at luring
startups that may have considered an overseas listing, given
India has stringent requirements for regular IPOs.
The platform is also set to give investors in startups an
easier exit. About 3,100 startups in India have raised $7.2
billion in venture capital and private equity funding since 2013
-- most of it going to technology companies, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"We hope that through this mechanism a large number of
startups will be able to list within the country," SEBI Chairman
U.K. Sinha told a news conference.
"I hope that this market will become reasonably vibrant."
Startups can apply for a full listing on India's main
exchanges after three years on the platform, which will not be
open to retail investors.
India has a burgeoning tech startup scene that has attracted
big global investors. For example Japan's Softbank Corp
has bought stakes in online retailer Snapdeal and taxi firm Ola
Cabs.
Startup executives welcomed the SEBI measures,
"We should not expect things to happen suddenly. But this is
definitely exciting," said Manish Dugar, chief financial officer
of InMobi, a mobile advertising platform.
SEBI also adopted other measures targeted at regular IPOs,
including reducing the time period for listings and allowing
easier access for retail investors.
SEBI also plans to adopt new standards for major
stakeholders, including a requirement they would not be able to
own more than 10 percent of the firm after exiting from most of
their investments.
For full SEBI statement see: bit.ly/1QNIITD
(Addditional reporting by Swati Bhat and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee; Editing by)