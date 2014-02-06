NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's finance ministry has
extended Upendra Kumar Sinha's tenure as head of the country's
securities regulator by two years, two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"Sinha has been given two years' extension," a senior
finance ministry official told Reuters.
Another senior finance ministry official separately
confirmed the extension for Sinha.
The extension gives the career bureaucrat more time to
continue pursuing reforms aimed at bringing more transparency to
stock markets.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Writing by Himank
Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam)