(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday with no changes to text)
By Abhirup Roy and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Feb 28 Finance ministry
official Ajay Tyagi takes over as Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) Chairman on Wednesday with two likely priorities
- developing the country's commodity and corporate bond markets
and shoring up corporate governance.
Tyagi, 58, will also inherit from outgoing SEBI Chairman
U.K. Sinha critical regulatory decisions, including whether to
penalise India's largest exchange, National Stock Exchange, over
potential trading violations and whether to adopt tougher rules
against high-frequency traders.
Tyagi has already been closely involved with the capital
markets regulator, having served as additional secretary at the
finance ministry's economic affairs department since 2014, the
same unit that oversees SEBI.
He inherits an organisation that has become bigger much more
muscular under Sinha, who served for six years, the
second-longest term by any SEBI Chairman.
To accomplish his objectives, Tyagi will now need to balance
multiple constituencies such as traders, fund managers and the
Reserve Bank of India.
But those who work with him believe he brings the right
skill and personality to the job. Importantly, he is widely
respected within the finance ministry, whose support he will
need as SEBI Chairman.
"Tyagi is a very straight-forward and a balanced person who
believes in finding solutions for a problem. You can't get
anything out of him through flattery," said a senior finance
ministry official who has been working with him.
Continuing to develop and shore up confidence in commodity
derivatives will likely be among his top priorities after
exchange National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) was charged with
fraud after taking in trades without providing adequate
settlements or collateral.
Tyagi was instrumental in merging then standalone regulator
Forward Markets Commission with SEBI last year, and will oversee
the new entity as India seeks to attract more institutional
investors.
"That was his pet project," said the head of futures trading
at a major foreign lender. "We are expecting that he will focus
on the commodity market and bring in a number of regulatory
changes in that area."
Tyagi will also be expected to spearhead reforms of India's
nascent corporate bond market. The new SEBI Chairman was part of
a panel that announced a series of major initiatives last year,
including pushing trading into electronics platforms rather than
over-the-counter.
Spearheading those reforms is critical for India given the
need to provide financing for companies at a time when banks are
unable to lend as they deal with $133 billion in stressed
assets.
Shoring up corporate governance is also likely to be a
priority after recent high-profile corporate tussles, including
between the Tata conglomerate and its former chairman, have
highlighted the need for better oversight and tighter regulation
of company boards.
Other critical issues remain pending for Tyagi to address.
SEBI is yet to announce any action against the NSE, which
has filed for India's biggest IPO in six years, and disclosed it
had potentially provided unfair access to its servers to some
high-frequency traders.
SEBI is also yet to announce regulations on algorithmic
trading (HFT), after the regulator announced draft guidelines
that were seen as overly tough by some market participants.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by
Rafael Nam and David Evans)