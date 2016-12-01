Birds rest on the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, installed on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's capital markets regulator on Thursday said bourses must allow connectivity between co-location servers of brokers housed in different exchanges.

Amending the rules governing co-location facilities, or servers placed near exchanges to maximise trading speed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said bourses must 'ensure complete control and jurisdiction' over their co-location facility.

They should also submit a quarterly compliance reporting regarding any outsourcing services, the market regulator said.

The exchanges must offer 'direct connectivity between servers of a stock broker placed in co-location facility of a recognised stock exchange and servers of the same stock broker placed in co-location facility of a different recognised stock exchanges,' SEBI said.

It added exchanges will also need to implement these changes within a month.

For statement: bit.ly/2gbnTBP

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Vyas Mohan)