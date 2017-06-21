MUMBAI, June 21 India's market regulator on Wednesday allowed category III alternative investment funds (AIFs) to invest in the commodity derivative markets, provided they do not invest more than 10 percent of their investable funds in one underlying commodity.

Category III AIFs, such as hedge funds, will also be allowed to use leverage to invest into the commodity derivatives market, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

These funds will become the first institutional investors to be given access to India's commodity derivatives as part of SEBI's push to develop this market.

