MUMBAI Nov 26 India's stock market regulator
issued draft rules on Tuesday aimed at allowing listed companies
to make frequent debt issuances after filing for a shelf
prospectus.
Currently only banks and financial institutions are allowed
to raise debt through a shelf offering, a common feature in bond
markets used by frequent issuers, or those that want to raise
funds in tranches across a period of time.
As per the existing norms, companies, including non-banking
financial companies (NBFCs), have to seek fresh approvals every
time they need to sell debt.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) draft
rules issued on Tuesday would allow companies to issue
non-convertible debentures through a shelf offering, subject to
certain conditions including a minimal "AA" credit rating and
net worth of at least 5 billion indian rupees ($80 million).
Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs) and companies that are
eligible to issue tax-free bonds, will also be allowed to make
issuances through a single shelf offering, the draft rules said.
($1 = 62.4650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)